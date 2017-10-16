Story highlights Lindsey Vonn won the Olympic downhill title in 2010

The American is nine wins shy of an all-time record

Vonn overcame a serious hand injury last year

(CNN) It's going to be a busy season for the world's greatest female ski racer.

Not only is Lindsey Vonn trying to beat Ingemar Stenmark's World Cup record of 86 victories, she'll also be competing in an Olympic Games for the first time since she clinched the Olympic downhill title in Vancouver in 2010. She missed the 2014 Sochi Olympics because of injury.

"I am going to mainly focus on the Olympics this season and of course, I'll try to win World Cups," the 32-year-old American, the most successful woman in World Cup history with 77 victories, told CNN during an interview at the French Open in Paris in June.

The 2018 Winter Games start in Pyeongchang, South Korea Feb. 9-25 while the alpine World Cup season kicks off with the men's and women's giant slalom at the European training base of the US ski team in Soelden, Austria on Oct. 28-29.

Read More