What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve slides home to score the winning run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during Game Two of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, October 14, in Houston. The Astros defeated the Yankees 2 to 1.

Dennis Hogan of Australia and Yuki Nonaka of Japan exchange punches during their light middleweight fight on Saturday, October 14, in Brisbane, Australia.

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Michael Jackson leaps over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Clinton Lynch during the first half of the game on Saturday, October 14, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Cyclists compete during Stage 1 of the 53rd Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on Tuesday, October 10, in Alanya, Turkey.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman knocks off Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons' helmet as he breaks the tackle to run for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, October 15, in Atlanta.

A general view of the bike staging area before the start of the IRONMAN World Championship on Saturday, October 14, in Kailua Kona, Hawaii.

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell shoots as Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor gets his fingers on the ball during the fourth quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game on Wednesday, October 11, in Uniondale, New York.

Chicago Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook, right, goes over the boards after missing a check on Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Thursday, October 12, in Chicago.

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match to win the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament on Sunday, October 15 in Shanghai, China.

Jon Lester of the Chicago Cubs falls to the ground after a wild pitch in the third inning during Game Two of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, October 15, in Los Angeles.

Martin Kaymer of Germany hits the ball during on the second day of the 74th Italian Open golf tournament on Friday, October 13, in Monza, Italy.

California Golden Bears quarterback Ross Bowers leaps for a touchdown against Washington State Cougars linebacker Justus Rogers during the second half at Memorial Stadium on Friday, October 13, in Berkeley, California.

Firefighters run on the pitch to take care of flares thrown by Bosnia fans during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification soccer match between Estonia and Bosnia on Tuesday, October 10, in Tallinn, Estonia.

Auburn wide receiver Ryan Davis stretches for a catch against LSU safety Grant Delpit in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, October 14, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

France's forward Antoine Griezmann vies for the ball with Belarus' defender Maksim Volodko during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification soccer match between France and Belarus on Tuesday, October 10 in France.

Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs tags out Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals at the plate during the first inning in Game Five of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park on Thursday, October 12, in Washington.

Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints breaks up a pass thrown to Golden Tate of the Detroit Lions at the Superdome on Sunday, October 15, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Lions 52-38.

Overall view of the field as the National Anthem plays before Game One of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees on Friday, October 13, in Houston.

Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State on Saturday, October 14, in Corvallis, Oregon.

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins goes up to shoot as Dallas Mavericks center Jeff Withey defends in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Thursday, October 12, in Atlanta.

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins sends down a delivery to a New South Wales teammate as they prepare to play Queensland in Sydney on Thursday, October 12. Australian players are using domestic matches as a preparation for the upcoming Ashes series against England.

K'Waun Williams, Arik Armstead, and Eli Harold of the San Francisco 49ers kneel while holding their hands over their chest during the National Anthem before playing against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on Sunday, October 15, in Landover, Maryland.