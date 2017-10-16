First US airstrike targeting ISIS in Yemen kills dozens

Story highlights A US defense official told CNN this is the first US strike specifically targeting ISIS in Yemen

Washington (CNN) US forces conducted airstrikes against two ISIS training camps in Yemen on Monday, killing dozens of ISIS fighters and "disrupting the organization's attempts to train new fighters," according to a statement released by the Pentagon.

A US defense official told CNN this is the first US strike specifically targeting ISIS in Yemen. Two camps, containing an estimated 50 fighters, were targeted.

Gen. Joseph Votel approved the strike under existing counterterrorism authorities.

The Pentagon said the ISIS camps -- located in Al Bayda Governorate, Yemen -- were used to "train militants to conduct terror attacks using AK-47s, machine guns, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and endurance training."

"ISIS has used the ungoverned spaces of Yemen to plot, direct, instigate, resource and recruit for attacks against America and its allies around the world. For years, Yemen has been a hub for terrorist recruiting, training and transit," the statement said.

