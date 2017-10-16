(CNN) President Donald Trump said Monday he was not considering firing the Justice Department's special counsel leading the investigation into Russian interference in last year's election.

When asked about the probe led by Robert Mueller, Trump told reporters in the White House Rose Garden, "I'd like to see it end." Trump was asked specifically if he's considering firing the former FBI director, and he responded with a simple "no."

"The whole Russian thing was an excuse for the Democrats losing the election," Trump said before adding there's been "absolutely no collusion."

"It's been stated that they have no collusion. They ought to get to the end of it because I think the American public is sick of it."

