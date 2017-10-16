Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Monday his administration will start to consider reforming the welfare system in the United States, saying that some people are "taking advantage of the system."

"People are taking advantage of the system and then other people aren't receiving what they really need to live and we think it is very unfair to them," said Trump, flanked by Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during a Cabinet meeting. "Because some people are really taking advantage of our system from that stand point."

"We are going to be looking very, very strongly, therefore, at welfare reform," Trump added.

Trump didn't say when this roll out would happen but said he would announce his plan "shortly."