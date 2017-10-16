(CNN) Macklemore is unleashing on the President, leading the crowd in a "f--- Donald Trump" chant in his most recent shows as the words lit up the stage behind him.

"(Trump) can't be counted on to handle these issues. This issue is important to the black community, period. It's life," YG said. "This s--- is bigger than hip- hop. ... We're supposed to use our platform to speak up and bring our brothers together and put some light on some of this s--- that's not right for our people."

YG explained how he got Macklemore and G-Eazy on the remix in an interview with Vice News in July 2016:

They're the two biggest white rappers in the game! I'm like, if I get two of the biggest white rap dudes in the game on this 'F--- Donald Trump' record, that s--- is gonna mean something. Before Macklemore was on "Part 2" he said like, 'Good s--- bro, that s--- was needed,' about the first song. So I was like, "Bro, you support Trump?" and he was like 'F--- no!' I'm like, 'Well look, I'm doing this remix and I want you to hop on it. It's actually with G-Eazy.' And he was like, 'I got you, send that s---.''

"That's just the rap community. Everybody know that's where this rap s--- started from: talking about problems and what's going on in inner city communities," YG added.