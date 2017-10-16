Sen. John McCain honored with Liberty Medal

Washington (CNN) Sen. John McCain warned against giving into fear and turning toward "spurious nationalism" Monday at an event honoring the war hero's contributions to the US.

"To fear the world we have organized and led for three-quarters of a century," the Arizona Republican said, "to abandon the ideals we have advanced around the globe, to refuse the obligations of international leadership and our duty to remain 'the last best hope of earth' for the sake of some half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems is as unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans consigned to the ash heap of history."

The remarks came after McCain was honored with the Liberty Medal by the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, months after being diagnosed in July with an aggressive form of brain cancer

Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, who is the chair of the Constitution Center, bestowed the medal on his former Senate colleague, a US Navy aviator who was captured and held as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.

In his own remarks, Biden nodded to McCain's diagnosis as well as his history serving in the US military.

