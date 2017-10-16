Story highlights The couple is hosting a dinner at their home on Monday

Tax reform will be the focus of the gathering

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are hosting another bipartisan dinner at their Kalorama home Monday evening, a source familiar with the dinner confirmed to CNN Monday.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin, Heidi Heitkamp and Claire McCaskill, as well as Republican Sens. Marco Rubio, Mike Lee and Pat Toomey, are expected to attend. The topic of the dinner, first reported by Politico , is tax reform.

Trump, a senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, is currently making a push alongside the White House on tax reform, working to cultivate relationships and build coalitions with Congress. She has met with a wide group of bipartisan lawmakers and advocacy groups in recent weeks to discuss the expansion of the child tax credit.

"Ivanka wants to see an expansion of the child tax credit as it is an essential part of ensuring a middle class tax cut. She is meeting with members of Congress and advocacy groups to discuss possible proposals," a White House official said last week, adding: "As with other areas of tax reform, the administration has laid out its vision and is now working with the relevant committees who are preparing key specifics."

Rubio has met with Ivanka Trump multiple times on the topic of tax reform and policies for working families, persuading her to adopt his proposal with Lee to expand the child tax credit.

