Story highlights At least four Republicans senators are undecided on a GOP tax overhaul plan

Sen. Thad Cochran, who has been ill, is expected to be back to work this week

The Senate is scheduled vote on Callista Gingrich to be ambassador to the Vatican

(CNN) The Republican push for a broad tax overhaul faces a critical test this week as senators must approve a budget bill that would clear the way for tax reform to pass the Senate with just GOP support.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is under tremendous pressure from his right flank -- inside and outside the Capitol -- to get the votes to advance the tax bill. After the double failure of health care reform , senators have few major legislative accomplishments to point to and Republicans -- especially President Donald Trump -- are getting antsy for some wins.

If at least 50 of the 52 Senate Republicans vote for the budget bill later this week, it will be an early victory for the process, though that won't assure the tax package, which is still under intense negotiations, can pass sometime in the next few months.

At least four Republicans senators are undecided on the bill, citing various concerns: Susan Collins of Maine, John McCain of Arizona, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Bob Corker of Tennessee.