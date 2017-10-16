Washington (CNN) Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New York, said Monday she expects Republicans will be campaigning without strong support from the GOP in the upcoming 2018 elections.

"I do think that everyone's going to be running pretty much on their own next year," she said in an interview with CNN's John Berman.

Claudia appeared unconcerned at the prospect of running without support from the party.

"I'm an unconventional Republican. I've still yet to be endorsed by my local party," she said. "I wish Steve Bannon would focus on the seats we could switch back over to Republican."

She was referring to the former White House chief strategist who is planning to support primary opponents for every incumbent Republican senator other than Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. He's also forming a donor network to back them. Bannon says his efforts are aimed at electing Republicans who will support President Donald Trump's agenda.

Read More