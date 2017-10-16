Story highlights The group will be able to help raise unlimited contributions on behalf of de León

Group hopes to tap millennials, progressives and Bernie Sanders supporters

Los Angeles (CNN) As California Democrat Kevin de León mounts a difficult and expensive quest to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a super PAC has formed to raise money on his behalf.

The new group, A Progressive California, was set up by California Democratic strategists Dave Jacobson and Maclen Zilber in anticipation of de León's announcement, which came via video on de León's website and social media accounts Sunday morning.

The group will be able to help raise unlimited contributions on behalf of de León from labor groups and other Democratic organizations who worked closely with him and have been crucial to his campaigns as a state senator. Those groups now face far more stringent hard-dollar limits if they want to back de León's federal campaign. The super PAC will allow them to play a larger role.

The group's first digital ad, which was obtained by CNN, features an opening montage of President Donald Trump tossing paper towels to Puerto Ricans, withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement and mocking a disabled reporter at a televised rally.

"This isn't normal," the narrator says, adding that the "status quo" in Washington is unacceptable.

