Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion

Fort Bragg, North Carolina (CNN) Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy via his attorney Monday.

Bergdahl, 31, was charged after he disappeared from his base in Afghanistan in June 2009 and was held in captivity by the Taliban until May 2014.

A judge said Bergdhal's maximum possible punishment would be life in prison, but he has not been sentenced yet.

After his capture, Bergdahl said he made "somewhere between a dozen and 15 escape attempts."

The Taliban released Bergdahl in a prisoner swap for five detainees at Guantanamo Bay.