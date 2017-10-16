Story highlights Errol Louis: In separate cases Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance declined to prosecute both Harvey Weinstein and the Trump Organization

Louis: Vance's campaign accepted campaign contributions from lawyers for the potential targets of investigation, some of which he returned

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Add Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance to the long list of people harmed by the exploding Harvey Weinstein scandal. Critics are faulting Vance for failing to prosecute Weinstein in 2015, when an Italian model told cops she'd been sexually abused by the movie mogul and worked with police to record Weinstein admitting to grabbing her.

Vance is being slammed for declining to charge Weinstein with a misdemeanor sex crime -- and later that year accepting a $10,000 campaign contribution from David Boies, one of Weinstein's attorneys. Vance says he didn't have sufficient evidence to prosecute Weinstein, that Boies was not Weinstein's lawyer in that criminal case, and that the donation had nothing to do with his decision in the case.

The controversy won't put Vance's job in danger. He's cruising to an all-but-certain re-election to a third term in November. Vance faced no Democratic challenger in the primary and Republicans didn't even bother to field an opponent this year.

But the episode is an occupational hazard for Vance, who operates with a white-hot spotlight on his every move. He oversees hundreds of prosecutors in a high-profile jurisdiction that includes Wall Street, the United Nations and the homes of a noisy crowd of billionaires, celebrities and power brokers.

And because Manhattan is also the nation's media capital -- home to the headquarters of CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and the New York Times -- every controversial move by Vance can easily end up being picked over, second-guessed and broadcast worldwide.