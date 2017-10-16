Without Kaepernick, what is NFL saying to black fans?

Story highlights Isaac Bailey: Aaron Rodgers' broken collarbone puts the Green Bay Packers and the NFL on the spot about Colin Kaepernick, who says the league colluded against him

Issac Bailey is an interim member of The Charlotte Observer editorial board and the James K. Batten professor of public policy at Davidson College. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Aaron Rodgers is one of the National Football League's best players, and with his potentially season-ending injury, the NFL will be put to the test. Does the league treasure its fervent black supporters as much as it does fans of President Donald Trump and a number of other white Americans, who seem to believe they alone should define patriotism? Aaron Rodgers' broken collarbone puts one of league's signature franchises, the Green Bay Packers, a team that was expected to contend for the Super Bowl this season, on the spot. Will they pass on a free agent, Colin Kaepernick, that took the San Francisco 49ers to within one play of winning a title a few years ago?

Issac Bailey

I'm among those 58% of "avid" fans that a recent ESPN survey showed don't believe players should be punished for protesting; or at least I was. I played football for 10 years, through college. I played against future NFL players. As a journalist, I spent months documenting the achievements of one family's nearly unprecedented pro football accomplishments. Still, it is getting harder to follow the Dallas Cowboys, my favorite team since I was a little boy, especially after owner Jerry Jones said any player "disrespecting" the flag would not be allowed on the field and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell seemed to send the message that players kneeling in silent, peaceful protest should be punished.

We might also hear about the supposed "distractions" signing Kaepernick would bring. People will twist themselves into illogical pretzels denying the obvious , that a team like the Packers that doesn't want to waste a once-promising season would be foolish not to hire the most qualified person available to give them a chance to stay on track, a man a gaggle of NFL general managers knows is better than many quarterbacks who started games this past Sunday.

A team that wants to win would quickly try to replace a Super Bowl quarterback with a Super Bowl quarterback, one who is still in his prime and had one of the best touchdown to interception ratios last year and his highest quarterback rating since 2013, even while playing for an awful team.

