NFL players: Behind 'take a knee' lies this racial injustice

Malcolm Jenkins, Doug Baldwin and Eric Reid are all National Football League players. Anquan Boldin is a former NFL player. They have been working together to advocate for criminal justice reform in Washington, D.C., and in the states. Devin McCourty and Ben Watson, also NFL players, contributed to this piece. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

(CNN) With the NFL protests ongoing, it's important to not lose sight of why they began in the first place. As NFL players and concerned citizens, we want to continue to shed light on the racial disparities within our criminal justice system, including the need for bail reform.

In Dallas, a 49-year-old grandmother spent two months in jail on $150,000 bail after being accused of shoplifting $105 worth of school uniforms for her grandkids. She was not jailed because she posed a threat, but because she was too poor to purchase her freedom. In Randolph County, Alabama, 29-year-old Kandace Edwards, unemployed, homeless and seven months pregnant, allegedly forged a $75 check. Slapped with a $7,500 bail amount she could not pay, Edwards slept on a mat in the jail for one night before a judge granted her a temporary reprieve.

All over America, we keep people locked up who are are too poor to pay bail, even though they have not yet been convicted of a crime. Rarely do these individuals pose a threat to our communities; 75% of people who are locked up are there for low-level offenses like drug or property crime, according to a study by the Criminal Justice Policy Program at Harvard Law School.

It's just a matter of money. If you have it, or if your family manages to scrape together savings, you can buy your way out. If you don't, you sit in jail and wait for your day in court. Every night, there are close to 450,000 people in American jails waiting, still presumed innocent but too poor to get out.

A system that keeps people locked up because of poverty is morally reprehensible. It also has outsized effects. As people sit in jail awaiting trial, they lose their jobs. When they don't earn an income, they can't pay their rent, buy their family food or make car payments. That's what happened to Lavette Mays, who at age 47 sat in jail for 14 months for a first-time offense, unable to pay 10% of her bail amount -- $25,000 -- or the amount needed to get out of jail. She lost her job, home and couldn't care for her children.