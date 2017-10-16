China ambassador: How our 'opening up' is helping world economy

Story highlights Cui Tiankai: 19th National Chinese Communist Party Congress will highlight how China's opening up helps world economy

Cui Tiankai is the ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the United States. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) This week, China will host the 19th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, which will set our country's national direction for at least the next five years. This is a momentous time for China, not only because we expect that the party congress will illustrate that China's unrelenting effort in reform and opening up has added further momentum not only to its own development, but also to that of the world economy.

As we have previously shown, our party congresses can be the beginning of tremendous determination and development. And by strongly emphasizing our outward-looking vision, this year's congress promises to continue to bring about win-win scenarios for China and for our partners across the world, particularly the United States.

Five years ago, when China's 18th party congress concluded, for example, an ambitious plan was introduced by China's current leadership to build a new, open economic system. Our logic was simple: China has benefited immeasurably from our policy of reform and opening up. We also recognize that our country's future is tied to the stability and well-being of the world.