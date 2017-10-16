GOP doesn't have a clue -- but Bannon does

Story highlights Mark Bauerlein: To grasp why many warm to Steve Bannon's war talk, listen to Paul Ryan using "inclusion" and other liberal catchwords

(CNN) Anyone who doesn't understand why so many people have been aroused and inspired by Steve Bannon's culture "war talk" should listen to the Paul Ryan interview on "Face the Nation" a few weeks back. It offered a perfect example of what frustrates them about the Republican leadership. Prompted by host John Dickerson on the issue of race relations, the House speaker advised President Donald Trump and other leaders to change their adversarial ways.

He said: "I think what matters is that we have to show people that we are an inclusive society that ... we want everyone to succeed. And I think there's more that all of us as leaders have got to do to be inclusive with people and make people feel like they're included in society ... We've got a lot -- a long ways to go, just as a society and a country for that."

"Inclusion," stated here in different ways three times, is the third catchword in the liberal lexicon, along with diversity and tolerance. It tumbles easily out of the mouths of activists, politicians, celebrities, and academics. Why Paul Ryan?

Because the GOP adopted it five years ago. In its post-mortem on the 2012 election, a 100-page report entitled "The Growth & Opportunity Project" , the party examined why it failed to win the White House that year and what it must do in the future to beat the Democrats. Much of it, though, could have come right out of a Democratic Party diversity plan.

"We need to campaign among Hispanic, black, Asian, and gay Americans and demonstrate that we care about them, too," it said. The party can still push tax cuts, deregulation, and muscular foreign policy, but "when it comes to social issues, the Party must in fact and deed be inclusive and welcoming."

