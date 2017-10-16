The Austrian elections should terrify Europeans

Story highlights Paul Hockenos: After a vote that devastated Austria's left, the shift rightward has worrying implications for the rest of Europe

The rise of populist extremists has plunged the EU into an existential crisis, he writes

Paul Hockenos is the author of "Berlin Calling: A Story of Anarchy, Music, the Wall and the Birth of the New Berlin."

(CNN) The commanding victory of populist parties in Austria's national election on Sunday is certain to reverberate beyond the borders of the nation of 8.5 million. Coming on the heels of record gains made by the far right in Germany last month, nationalist and anti-immigrant forces across the European Union are feeling emboldened by the vote, which could well bring Austria's Islamophobic Freedom Party to power in a coalition government in Vienna.

Paul Hockenos

At the very least, the outcome portends conservative-led government for the first time in a decade. (The Socialist Party had led a coalition with the People's Party since 2007.) Kurz made his name as Austria's foreign minister who closed routes through the Balkans for immigrants into Austria; his party spearheaded laws that recently banned full-face Muslim veils in public spaces. Unlike Angela Merkel of Germany -- also a conservative -- who refused to bow to the far right's baiting, Kurz promised Austrians that he will further curb immigration, limit benefit payments to refugees and block newcomers from receiving social assistance until they have lived in the country for five years.

Should the People's Party take the far-right Freedom Party as coalition partner, it would constitute a seismic shift in Austrian politics with severe implications for the rest of Europe. The two parties vied to outdo each other on issues touching migration, pushing the campaign and its tenor sharply to the right.

The Freedom Party, which was founded in the 1950s by former Nazis , regularly underscored the threat of Islam to Austria. The difference between it and the People's Party is one of degrees: While Kurz's People's Party wants to fine migrants who refuse to attend integration and language classes, the Freedom Party calls for dropping such classes completely. The Freedom Party pledged to deny migrants access to welfare payments altogether.

Read More