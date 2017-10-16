Israel targets Syrian anti-aircraft battery after its planes take fire

Jerusalem (CNN) Israel's military says its warplanes struck a Syrian anti-aircraft battery near Damascus on Monday after the battery fired on its planes.

An Israeli army spokesman said Israeli planes were conducting routine reconnaissance over Lebanon near the Syrian border when an anti-aircraft missile was launched at the Israeli jets.

A few hours later, Israeli aircraft struck the battery, located 50 kilometers east of Damascus.

Israeli army spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said none of the aircraft were hit and all returned to their bases safely.

Initial reports suggested the battery was "incapacitated" after the attack, Conricus said, indicating its "most important element" was destroyed. The battery can be fixed in the future, Conricus added.

