Kirkuk: A crisis waiting to happen, with consequences for region

(CNN) Two armies funded and trained by the United States are now facing off in northern Iraq, a confrontation that could have lasting consequences for the future of the country and the broader Middle East.

The Iraqi Security Forces and pro-Iranian Shia militia gathered south of the city of Kirkuk over the weekend after being ordered to seize infrastructure now under Kurdish control. According to Kurdish authorities, they attacked overnight along two fronts using Abrams tanks. By Monday morning there were reports of clashes on the edge of the city.

This confrontation always seemed likely, even inevitable. Not only does Kirkuk sit on one of Iraq's main ethnic and sectarian fault lines; it's also surrounded by some of the country's most valuable oil fields.

Referendum upped the stakes

The stakes were raised last month when the Kurdish leadership held an independence referendum in the face of international criticism and deep hostility from Baghdad. The decision to extend the vote to disputed areas such as Kirkuk, outside Iraqi Kurdistan's accepted borders, made a bad situation worse.

