If all states had waiting periods, experts say, that could result in 1,700 lives saved each year

(CNN) Over 33,000 people in the United States die each year from firearm injuries, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, delaying the purchase of guns by a couple of days could save nearly 1,700 lives a year, according to a study released Monday.

Researchers at Harvard Business School analyzed waiting period laws for handguns in 43 states and the District of Columbia from 1970 to 2014. Their results showed that waiting periods were associated with a 17% decrease in gun homicides and a 7% to 11% decrease in gun suicides per year.

"We can say confidently that waiting period laws reduce gun homicides," said Deepak Malhotra, professor of negotiation and conflict resolution at Harvard Business School and a researcher on the study. "There seems to be a lot of evidence to suggest that suicides also are reduced, but further research might be necessary on that issue."

According to the research, in the 17 states and the District of Columbia that have waiting periods, roughly 750 gun homicides a year are prevented as a result. "Expanding the waiting period policy to all other U.S. states would prevent an additional 910 gun homicides per year," the study says, "without imposing any restrictions on who can own a gun."

A waiting period law is, by the study's definition, a "mandatory delay between the purchase and delivery of a gun" in which the gun owner must wait two to seven days before receiving the firearm.

