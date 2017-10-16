Breaking News

Sugary drink sales plummeted after price increase, study says

By Susan Scutti, CNN

Updated 6:55 PM ET, Mon October 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In the following slides, we compare the amount of sugar found in some of America&#39;s top-selling beverages -- according to Beverage Industry magazine&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bevindustry.com/articles/86549-state-of-the-industry-report?v=preview&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2013 State of the Industry Report&lt;/a&gt; -- to the sugar found in common sugary snacks.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
In the following slides, we compare the amount of sugar found in some of America's top-selling beverages -- according to Beverage Industry magazine's 2013 State of the Industry Report -- to the sugar found in common sugary snacks.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
A 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Classic contains 65 grams of sugar, which is the same amount of sugar found in five Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Soda: Coca-ColaA 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Classic contains 65 grams of sugar, which is the same amount of sugar found in five Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
A 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi contains 69 grams of sugar. Each Little Debbie Swiss Roll contains an estimated 13 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Soda: PepsiA 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi contains 69 grams of sugar. Each Little Debbie Swiss Roll contains an estimated 13 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
This 15.2-ounce bottle contains 49 grams of sugar, which is about the amount of sugar in 10 Oreos. Sugar occurs naturally in fruit, but natural sugar isn&#39;t any different in chemical structure from what most people refer to as added sugar. The body processes both the same way. One benefit of eating whole fruit is the fiber that helps slow absorption; that fiber is generally lost in the juice-making process.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Juice: Minute Maid 100% Apple Juice This 15.2-ounce bottle contains 49 grams of sugar, which is about the amount of sugar in 10 Oreos. Sugar occurs naturally in fruit, but natural sugar isn't any different in chemical structure from what most people refer to as added sugar. The body processes both the same way. One benefit of eating whole fruit is the fiber that helps slow absorption; that fiber is generally lost in the juice-making process.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
A 16-ounce bottle of SunnyD Original contains 28 grams of sugar. Each these six Oreos contains about 4.6 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Juice: SunnyD OriginalA 16-ounce bottle of SunnyD Original contains 28 grams of sugar. Each these six Oreos contains about 4.6 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
A 23-ounce can of Arizona Green Tea contains&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;51 grams of sugar, which is about the same as can be found in 20 Hershey&#39;s Kisses. The World Health Organization recently proposed new guidelines that recommend consuming less than 5% of our total daily calories from added sugars. For an adult at a normal body mass index, or BMI, 5% would be around 25 grams of sugar -- or six teaspoons.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Tea: Arizona Green Tea with Ginseng & HoneyA 23-ounce can of Arizona Green Tea contains 51 grams of sugar, which is about the same as can be found in 20 Hershey's Kisses. The World Health Organization recently proposed new guidelines that recommend consuming less than 5% of our total daily calories from added sugars. For an adult at a normal body mass index, or BMI, 5% would be around 25 grams of sugar -- or six teaspoons.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
There are 32 grams of sugar in this 20-ounce bottle of iced tea. Each of these 12 Hershey&#39;s Kisses contains approximately 2.5 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Tea: Lipton Lemon Iced TeaThere are 32 grams of sugar in this 20-ounce bottle of iced tea. Each of these 12 Hershey's Kisses contains approximately 2.5 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Three-quarters of a cup of generic-brand frosted flakes contains about 11 grams of sugar. This 16-ounce can of Red Bull has 52 grams of sugar. Red Bull and many of the companies in this gallery offer lower or no-sugar versions of their drinks. &quot;Nearly half -- 45% -- of all non-alcoholic beverages contain 0% (sugar),&quot; said Christopher Gindlesperger, spokesman for the American Beverage Association.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Energy drink: Red Bull Three-quarters of a cup of generic-brand frosted flakes contains about 11 grams of sugar. This 16-ounce can of Red Bull has 52 grams of sugar. Red Bull and many of the companies in this gallery offer lower or no-sugar versions of their drinks. "Nearly half -- 45% -- of all non-alcoholic beverages contain 0% (sugar)," said Christopher Gindlesperger, spokesman for the American Beverage Association.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
This 16-ounce can of Monster Energy has 54 grams of sugar. It contains the same amount of sugar as about 3.5 cups of frosted flakes.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Energy drink: Monster EnergyThis 16-ounce can of Monster Energy has 54 grams of sugar. It contains the same amount of sugar as about 3.5 cups of frosted flakes.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
An 8-ounce glass of skim milk has about 11 grams of sugar. A single Starburst candy has 2.7 grams.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Milk: Generic skim milkAn 8-ounce glass of skim milk has about 11 grams of sugar. A single Starburst candy has 2.7 grams.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
A glass of vanilla soymilk has about 8 grams of sugar, which is equal to the amount found in three Starbursts.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Milk: Silk Vanilla SoymilkA glass of vanilla soymilk has about 8 grams of sugar, which is equal to the amount found in three Starbursts.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
A glass of original almond milk contains 7 grams of sugar. Unsweetened almond milk has 0 grams.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Milk: Silk Almond Milk OriginalA glass of original almond milk contains 7 grams of sugar. Unsweetened almond milk has 0 grams.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
The 15.2-ounce bottle of Naked Berry Blast has 29 grams of sugar. Each of these eight Chips Ahoy! cookies contains about 3.6 grams of sugar. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Juice smoothie: Naked Berry BlastThe 15.2-ounce bottle of Naked Berry Blast has 29 grams of sugar. Each of these eight Chips Ahoy! cookies contains about 3.6 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
You&#39;d consume 24 grams of sugar by drinking this Bolthouse Farms Berry Boost 15.2-ounce bottle -- or by eating six Chips Ahoy! cookies.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Juice smoothie: Bolthouse Farms Berry BoostYou'd consume 24 grams of sugar by drinking this Bolthouse Farms Berry Boost 15.2-ounce bottle -- or by eating six Chips Ahoy! cookies.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
This 32-ounce Gatorade bottle has 56 grams of sugar, the same that can be found in approximately five Reese&#39;s Peanut Butter Cups.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Sports drink: Gatorade Thirst Quencher Cool BlueThis 32-ounce Gatorade bottle has 56 grams of sugar, the same that can be found in approximately five Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Powerade&#39;s Mountain Berry Blast also has 56 grams of sugar. Each of these five Reese&#39;s cups contains about 11 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Sports drink: Powerade Mountain Berry BlastPowerade's Mountain Berry Blast also has 56 grams of sugar. Each of these five Reese's cups contains about 11 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
A Grande Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte with 2% milk and your choice of syrup has about 28 grams of sugar. The same amount of sugar is in 2.5 Krispy Kreme donuts.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Iced coffee: Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte A Grande Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte with 2% milk and your choice of syrup has about 28 grams of sugar. The same amount of sugar is in 2.5 Krispy Kreme donuts.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
A 16-ounce Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte has 37 grams of sugar. Each Krispy Kreme donut has about 11 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Iced coffee: Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte A 16-ounce Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte has 37 grams of sugar. Each Krispy Kreme donut has about 11 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
Sugar Beverages Intro Slate01_Sugary Drinks02_Sugary Drinks04_Sugary Drinks03_Sugary Drinks05_Sugary Drinks06_Sugary Drinks07_Sugary Drinks08_Sugary Drinks09_Sugary Drinks10_Sugary Drinks11_Sugary Drinks12_Sugary Drinks13_Sugary Drinks15_Sugary Drinks14_Sugary Drinks16_Sugary Drinks17_Sugary Drinks

Story highlights

  • Jamie's Italian created a health initiative to raise awareness of sugar consumption
  • It increased the cost of sugary drinks by 10 pence each
  • There was then a decline in the number of sugar-sweetened drinks sold

(CNN)From Colombia to South Africa, France to India, governments around the globe are exploring whether taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages might curb obesity rates. Do these fines actually work to prevent people from choosing sweet drinks?

Adding a small fee to the price tag of sugar-sweetened beverages at one UK restaurant chain most likely contributed to a decline in their sales, according to a study published Monday in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.
Jamie's Italian, a chain created by celebrity chief Jamie Oliver, launched its own health campaign in September 2015. Along with adding 10 pence (about 13 cents) per drink to sugar-sweetened beverages, the chain offered new lower-sugar drinks and redesigned its menus.
    This tax could save your life
    This tax could save your life
    After the fee was introduced, the chain saw an 11% decline in the number of sugar-sweetened beverages sold per customer during the first 12 weeks, according to the researchers. Over a six-month period after the levy was charged, the number of sugary drinks had declined by 9.3% per customer.
    Read More
    "Sugar taxes are currently extremely popular policies to curb obesity rates and improve population diet," said Steven Cummins, senior author of the study and a professor of population health at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. "There's actually very little evidence that they work in practice. There's only a couple of studies that assess the impact of these kinds of (taxes) in real life on real customers."
    Cummins and his colleagues analyzed the Jamie's Italian health campaign in an effort to add to this knowledge base.

    'Fat man of Europe'

    Drinking sugar-sweetened beverages, including non-diet sodas, flavored juices and some sports drinks, is associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cavities.
    In the UK, sugar-sweetened drinks may account for half of the excess calories consumed per day by children, while one in four British adults is obese, according to a 2013 report from the United Nations. The same report also found that obesity rates among adults have more than tripled in the past three decades.
    How one county slashed sugary drink sales
    How one county slashed sugary drink sales
    In 2015, the National Health Service made public its worries that the UK has become the "fat man of Europe." Shortly thereafter, Jamie's Italian decided, according to its website, to "raise awareness of how much sugar is present in certain soft drinks and make people think about their sugar intake -- particularly that of their children" by adding 10 pence to the price tag.
    Any profits raised by the fee would be donated to The Children's Health Fund in support of programs aimed at improving children's health and food education, the campaign made clear.
    Cummins said he and his colleagues "had no control over the design or delivery" of the Jamie's Italian health intervention. Independently, the restaurant chain created and implemented the fee, made changes to its menu to explain the new price, introduced fruit spritzers (fruit juice mixed with water) and created promotional materials.
    "Jamie Oliver also broadcast an hourlong documentary just a few days before the levy was introduced," Cummins added. "So there was quite a lot of media coverage."
    The price increase can be seen as a complex "intervention" including a financial element in combination with non-fiscal components, the researchers said.
    Analyzing sales data from before and after the intervention, Cummins and his colleagues calculated the average number of sugar-sweetened beverage sales per customer in 37 Jamie's Italian restaurants. In the 12 months prior, a total of 2,058,581 non-alcoholic beverages were sold in the restaurants, and 38% (775,230) of them were sugar-sweetened drinks.
    South Africa plans to fight obesity with a sugar tax
    South Africa plans to fight obesity with a sugar tax
    Adding a 10-pence fee to sugar-sweetened beverages was associated with significant declines in sales per customer, with the greatest reductions in restaurants with higher sugar-sweetened beverage sales per customer, the results indicated.
    It could be that customers switched to water or other kinds of beverages, potentially fruit juices, or the adults might even choose alcoholic beverages, Cummins said. "We don't exactly know what they're substituting to; my guess is primarily water."
    A longer followup period is required to assess whether the effects will be sustained, the researchers noted.
    "It's a really simple intervention, actually, and there's no reason why other commercial restaurant chains cannot implement this kind of intervention," Cummins said. "It wouldn't require major changes or costs."
    That said, his experience of working with Jamie's Italian suggested no harm in terms of negative financial consequences.
    "There may be some financial impact, and we don't know what it might be, but it's likely not large," Cummins said. "It may be that other types of chains that sell different types of food might have a larger impact economically" -- but this is "fairly unlikely."

    Small changes

    "There's a lot going on here in this study," said Jayson L. Lusk, a professor and head of the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University, who did not participate in the research or the analysis.
    "It's hard to conclude that the price change in sugar-sweetened beverages is the main cause of the changes being observed," Lusk said, noting that bottled water and diet cola consumption fell at about the same rate as the increased-price sugary beverages after the intervention began. Meanwhile, the beverages introduced after the price increase introduce a "confound" into the experiment: an element that disrupts and adds confusion to the results.
    Drinking two sweetened drinks per day? You could be doubling your risk of diabetes
    Drinking two sweetened drinks per day? You could be doubling your risk of diabetes
    Overall, previous research on this topic suggests that such taxes will probably have small effects on consumption of taxed beverages and that people will simply substitute other high-calorie, non-taxed beverages and foods, Lusk said.
    So, can sugar-sweetened beverage taxes lower sugar-sweetened beverage consumption? "Yes, by a small amount," he said. "But that's different than saying sugar-sweetened beverage taxes reduce caloric intake.
    "There's also literature showing these taxes tend to be regressive, affecting lower-income households more than higher-income households," Lusk said.
    Jason M. Fletcher, a professor of public affairs and sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said some of the results from the new study suggest a "general weakness in the analysis." Fletcher did not participate in the new study.
    Can a sugar tax stop obesity?
    Can a sugar tax stop obesity?
    After the intervention, there was a reduction in sales of all types of beverages compared with before the intervention, Fletcher noted, and the authors did not adequately estimate the effects of the 10-pence levy for each beverage in their analysis.
    "In our own work, we find support for substitution effects in the US, where higher taxes on soda lead to two effects: (1) less consumption of soda and (2) more consumption of other high-calorie drinks," Fletcher said. "Combining these effects can lead to no increase in health."
    On this side of the Atlantic, Americans consume more than 40 gallons of sugary drinks per capita each year, on average.
    "Sugar taxes in England have not been proposed, but there is in legislation to be implemented next year as a proposal from Her Majesty's Treasury on implementing a sugar tax of 20% on producers and manufacturers of sugar-sweetened beverages -- so not to the consumer but to the producers themselves," Cummins said. Some of the major manufacturers have announced that they are going to reformulate their products in order to avoid the tax.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "So in one sense, the policy has already had an effect in terms of persuading companies to reformulate their products in order to avoid the extra costs that will be levied upon them," Cummins said.
    "Within the whole of the food system, there are a variety of different types of responses," he said, adding that he hopes to study these responses. "We're interested in capturing these kind of systemwide effects."