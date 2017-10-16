Sky turns orange across UK

London (CNN) The sky turned orange across parts of the UK on Monday as dust and smoke from fires in southern Europe swept north.

The sky in London on Tuesday evening.

Smoke and debris from the fires -- along with sand from the Sahara desert -- are being carried north by the storm's strong winds. Particles of smoke, dust and sand bend light to give it a reddish hue.

A red-hued sun has been seen before in the UK, but it's this combination of events that has made Tuesday's phenomenon particularly striking.

The tail of storm Ophelia is carrying smoke and dust north from southern Europe. The red dots show the locations of the wildfires in Portugal and Spain.

The trail of smoke spans over 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers). The health risks are minimal in the UK as the smoke is mostly limited to higher altitudes in the atmosphere.

The sky turned dark in some parts of the UK Monday.