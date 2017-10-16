Story highlights Captain Icardi scores hat-trick

AC Milan twice came from behind

Milan suffer fourth loss in eight league games

(CNN) It was a Milan derby which will live long in the memory, a match of high drama which had it all: a hat-trick, an own goal and a stoppage-time penalty.

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi kept his cool, converting a 90th-minute penalty, to secure his hat-trick and a thrilling 3-2 win for his team over city rivals AC Milan at the San Siro.

"I don't know if I will sleep with the matchball tonight, as usually I can't sleep after games," Icardi told the Inter website. "Whatever happens I will keep it close because it is now a unqiue possession. It's a special thing to score a hat-trick in a derby."

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti described Icardi as a player "complete for his age."

'He was fundamental, he helped the team as he went to recover the ball, lessening the burden on his teammates," said Spalletti. "Then, he made no mistakes in attacking space in the box or with his finishing."