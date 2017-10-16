(CNN) At least 39 people have been killed by wildfires in Portugal and Spain, officials from both countries said Monday.

In Portugal, where 36 people are confirmed dead, more than 4,000 firefighters were at work battling around 150 fires, the Portuguese National Authority for Civil Protection (ANPC) said Monday.

At least 63 people in Portugal have been injured, with 16 of those in serious condition, according to ANPC spokeswoman Patricia Gaspar. Among those seriously injured is a firefighter who was battling the flames. Several people are still missing.

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa declared a public emergency Monday , describing the fires as "devastating." He announced that all necessary means would be mobilized to fight the blazes. This has been a "dramatic year," he said, and promised action to prevent such large-scale fires in the future.

Residents of As Neves, Pontevedra, in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, hold their pets as the fire moves towards their houses.

In a statement, the Portuguese government declared three days of national mourning starting on Tuesday.