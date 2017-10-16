(CNN) At least 34 people have been killed by wildfires in Portugal and Spain, officials from both countries said Monday.

In Portugal, where 31 people are confirmed dead, more than 4,000 firefighters were at work battling around 150 fires, the Portuguese National Authority for Civil Protection (ANPC) said Monday.

At least 51 people in Portugal were injured, with 15 of those in serious condition, according to ANPC spokeswoman Patricia Gaspar.

Residents of As Neves, Pontevedra, in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, hold their pets as the fire moves towards their houses.

The fires blazed across northern Portugal throughout the weekend before spreading into Spain's northwest Galicia region.

Portuguese firefighters battled 524 fires on Sunday, the highest number the country has ever faced in a single day.

