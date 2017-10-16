Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia killed in car blast

(CNN) Daphne Caruana Galizia, one of Malta's best known investigative journalists, was killed after a powerful blast blew up her car, local media reported Monday.

According to local media, Caruana Galizia was reportedly killed soon after leaving her home in Bidnija, close to Mosta.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was one of Malta's most respected investigative journalists.

The couple denied the allegations, rejecting accusations they had used secret offshore bank accounts to hide payments from the ruling family of Azerbaijan.

This is a spiteful attack on a citizen and freedom of expression. I will not rest until justice is done. The country deserves justice -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) October 16, 2017

In a statement issued in the aftermath of the explosion, Muscat called the incident "barbaric" and said it "goes against civilization and dignity."

"I condemn, without reservations this barbaric attack on a person and on the freedom of expression in our country," he said in a statement.

"Everyone is aware that Ms. Caruana Galizia was one of my harshest critics, politically and personally, as she was for others, too.

"However, I can never use, in any way this fact to justify, in any possible way, this barbaric act that goes against civilization and all dignity."

Police and forensic experts inspect the wreckage of a car bomb believed to have killed journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia.

It was Caruana Galizia's story on alleged corruption that led to Muscat calling an early election in June -- a vote which he won easily.

Caruana Galizia alleged that Muscat's wife, Michelle, was the owner of a company in Panama and that vast sums of money had been transferred between the company and bank accounts in Azerbaijan.

Both Muscat and his wife denied the allegations.

In her final blog post, which was uploaded on Monday just 30 minutes before the explosion, Caruana Galizia took aim at opposition lawmakers and labeled the current political situation as "desperate."

Caruana Galizia had enjoyed a successful career in journalism, working for several of the major titles in Malta.

An ambulance is parked along the road where a car bomb exploded, killing investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

She was also widely admired in Europe for her investigative reporting.

On Twitter, Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, said Caruana Galizia was a "tragic example" of a journalist who had "sacrificed her life to seek out the truth."