Everyone is happy for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Story highlights Jonas popped the question

His ex offered congrats

(CNN) If you haven't wished Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner congratulations on their engagement, you may be the only one.

The singer/actor and Turner, who stars on "Game of Thrones," announced their happy news Sunday on social media.

Jonas posted a pic of their hands together with Turner sporting her new engagement ring and a caption which read "She said yes."

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Turner shared the same photo on her Instagram account writing, "I said yes."

That sparked congratulations from the masses, including Jonas's father, Kevin, who tweeted the Instragram of the engagement photo.