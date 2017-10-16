Ed Sheeran hurt himself cycling

Story highlights Sheeran is sporting a cast

He's currently on tour

(CNN) Heads up Ed Sheeran fans, he needs your healing energy.

The singer posted on his Instagram account that he's now on the injured list.

Sheeran put up a pic of his arm in a cast.

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," the photo's caption read. "Please stay tuned for further news."

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

As a guitarist, the injury may make performing difficult for Sheeran.

Read More