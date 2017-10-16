Courtney Love warned women about Harvey Weinstein

Story highlights Love gave the warning in 2005

She tweeted about it over the weekend

(CNN) A video of Courtney Love warning young actresses about Harvey Weinstein has been burning up the internet.

The video, which was first surfaced by TMZ, was shot in 2005 on the red carpet for the Pamela Anderson Comedy Central Roast.

Love is asked if she has any advice for "a young girl moving to Hollywood."

Love first hesitates and says, "I'll get libeled if I say it."

"If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons [hotel] don't go," Love says.