Trump's news conference
President Trump held a news conference in the Rose Garden and boy, did he make news. He said he wasn't considering firing the Justice Department's special counsel, saying he'd like to see the Russia probe end. He claimed Barack Obama didn't call families of slain soldiers -- and then backtracked. He said he and Mitch McConnell are "closer than ever before." Over the span of 45 minutes, he talked about Puerto Rico, opioids and the mysterious attacks on diplomats in Cuba. And that's just the short version. Catch up on everything here.
North Korea
A North Korean official told CNN that diplomacy with the United States is off the table until it develops a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching "all the way to the East Coast of the mainland US."
Russian trolls
-- A report from Yahoo News says Russians who worked for a "troll factory" were required to watch Netflix's "House of Cards" to help them write messages that would influence Americans against their own government.
The Harvey Weinstein scandal
The Producers Guild of America became the latest organization to condemn Harvey Weinstein, moving to expel the film mogul from its ranks. Meanwhile, the beleaguered Weinstein Company might have a buyer -- and he happens to be a close friend of President Trump.
In other news
-- Astronomers for the first time got a close look at two neutron stars colliding. The event is being billed as an "unprecedented" discovery that's ushering in a new era of astronomy.
-- Puerto Rico is facing another potential water disaster as residents desperate for water are ignoring danger signs and tapping water from a well on a potentially polluted Superfund site.
-- US Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl could spend the rest of his life behind bars after he pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.