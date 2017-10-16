Mogadishu (CNN) At least 300 people have been confirmed dead after a double car bombing rocked Mogadishu on Saturday, making it the deadliest attack in Somalia's modern history.

The revised death toll follows efforts by rescue works to recover bodies from the rubble and the deaths of several people who succumbed to their wounds on Monday, according to Major Ahmed Ibrahim of the police force.

More than 30 people injured severely by the blast were airlifted to Turkey on Monday by military air ambulance after the Turkish health minister arrived in the Somali capital.

Destroyed vehicles at the scene of Saturday's explosion.

People gather near burnt vehicles in the aftermath of the blast in Mogadishu.

Mogadishu, a large city on the east African nation's coast, has endured high levels of violence for years. Al-Shabaab , an al Qaeda-linked terror group, has carried out several deadly car bomb attacks in the city.

The initial vehicle bomb destroyed dozens of stalls and the popular Safari Hotel in the heart of Mogadishu.

