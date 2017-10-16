Mogadishu (CNN) At least 300 people were confirmed dead after a double car bombing rocked Mogadishu on Saturday, making it the deadliest attack in Somalia's modern history.

The revised death toll followed efforts by rescue works to recover bodies from the rubble and the deaths of several people who succumbed to their wounds, according to Maj. Ahmed Ibrahim of the police force.

More than 30 people injured severely by the blast were airlifted to Turkey on Monday by military air ambulance after the Turkish health minister arrived in the Somali capital.

Destroyed vehicles at the scene of Saturday's explosion.

People gather near burnt vehicles in the aftermath of the blast in Mogadishu.

Two US citizens were among those killed, a US State Department official said Tuesday.

The White House issued a statement Monday night strongly condemning the attack, calling terrorist organizations "the enemies of all civilized people."

