Breaking News

Somalia car bombings kill at least 300 people

By Omar Nor, for CNN

Updated 8:49 AM ET, Mon October 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hundreds dead in Mogadishu bombings
Hundreds dead in Mogadishu bombings

    JUST WATCHED

    Hundreds dead in Mogadishu bombings

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hundreds dead in Mogadishu bombings 01:00

Mogadishu (CNN)At least 300 people have been confirmed dead after a double car bombing rocked Mogadishu on Saturday, making it the deadliest attack in Somalia's modern history.

The revised death toll follows efforts by rescue works to recover bodies from the rubble and the deaths of several people who succumbed to their wounds on Monday, according to Major Ahmed Ibrahim of the police force.
More than 30 people injured severely by the blast were airlifted to Turkey on Monday by military air ambulance after the Turkish health minister arrived in the Somali capital.
Mogadishu, a large city on the east African nation's coast, has endured high levels of violence for years. Al-Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked terror group, has carried out several deadly car bomb attacks in the city.
    This is a developing story...