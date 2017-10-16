Nigerians are wondering why Jacob Zuma now has a statue in their country

Story highlights South African President Jacob Zuma visited Nigeria on Friday

During Zuma's visit, a giant bronze statue of him was unveiled in Nigeria's Imo State; angry Nigerians react

(CNN) South African President Jacob Zuma visited Nigeria's Imo state on Friday and had a giant bronze statue unveiled in his honor, a decision that has caused outrage in some parts of the country.

Gov Rochas just erected a humongous statue of Jacob Zuma in Imo.

What next?? Name a Stadium or Airport after Robert Mugabe?? pic.twitter.com/LoET7JrakR — PRESIDENT OKONKWO (@IkechuQwu) 15 October 2017

Zuma visited Governor Rochas Okorocha in Owerri in a surprise visit that was only announced the same day by the South Africa presidency.

As well as the statue, Zuma was given a chiefaincy title and had a road named after him.

Local media reported that the cost of the statue was around 520million Naira -- equivalent to $1.4 million.

