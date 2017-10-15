Hundreds of people were killed in double car bomb blasts in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday, October 14, 2017, an official said.
A Somali soldier helps a civilian who was wounded in a blast. Shaken residents called it the most powerful explosion they'd heard in years.
A Somali man reacts after seeing a body and destroyed buildings.
The initial explosion destroyed dozens of stalls and a popular hotel in the heart of the city. Minutes after the first blast, a second vehicle bomb went off nearby.
A large building collapsed into a pile of rubble near the site of the first explosion.
Somali soldiers patrol what had been a busy intersection.
People gather near burnt vehicles a day after the explosions.
Somalis help an injured person. Hospitals struggled to cope with the high number of casualties, security and medical sources said.
Somali soldiers patrol the area, but there had been no claims of responsibility by Sunday night.
Security forces were tipped off about the first vehicle carrying explosives and were pursuing it when the explosion happened, a police official said.