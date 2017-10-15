Breaking News

Somalia explosions: Hundreds of people killed in Mogadishu

Updated 1:27 PM ET, Sun October 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hundreds of people were killed in double car bomb blasts in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday, October 14, 2017, an official said.
Photos:
Hundreds of people were killed in double car bomb blasts in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday, October 14, 2017, an official said.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
graphic warning - single image
Photos:
Hide Caption
2 of 11
A Somali soldier helps a civilian who was wounded in a blast. Shaken residents called it the most powerful explosion they&#39;d heard in years.
Photos:
A Somali soldier helps a civilian who was wounded in a blast. Shaken residents called it the most powerful explosion they'd heard in years.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
A Somali man reacts after seeing a body and destroyed buildings.
Photos:
A Somali man reacts after seeing a body and destroyed buildings.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
The initial explosion destroyed dozens of stalls and a popular hotel in the heart of the city. Minutes after the first blast, a second vehicle bomb went off nearby.
Photos:
The initial explosion destroyed dozens of stalls and a popular hotel in the heart of the city. Minutes after the first blast, a second vehicle bomb went off nearby.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
A large building collapsed into a pile of rubble near the site of the first explosion.
Photos:
A large building collapsed into a pile of rubble near the site of the first explosion.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Somali soldiers patrol what had been a busy intersection.
Photos:
Somali soldiers patrol what had been a busy intersection.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
People gather near burnt vehicles a day after the explosions.
Photos:
People gather near burnt vehicles a day after the explosions.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Somalis help an injured person. Hospitals struggled to cope with the high number of casualties, security and medical sources said.
Photos:
Somalis help an injured person. Hospitals struggled to cope with the high number of casualties, security and medical sources said.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Somali soldiers patrol the area, but there had been no claims of responsibility by Sunday night.
Photos:
Somali soldiers patrol the area, but there had been no claims of responsibility by Sunday night.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Security forces were tipped off about the first vehicle carrying explosives and were pursuing it when the explosion happened, a police official said.
Photos:
Security forces were tipped off about the first vehicle carrying explosives and were pursuing it when the explosion happened, a police official said.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
10 mogadishu somalia explosion graphic warning - single imageGRAPHIC 13 modgadishu somalia explosion 11 mogadishu somalia explosion 12 mogadishu somalia explosion 19 mogadishu somalia explosion RESTRICTED 17 mogadishu somalia explosion 18 mogadishu somalia explosion 14 mogadishu somalia explosion 15 mogadishu somalia explosion 16 mogadishu somalia explosion