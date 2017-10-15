Photos: Hundreds of people were killed in double car bomb blasts in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday, October 14, 2017, an official said. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: A Somali soldier helps a civilian who was wounded in a blast. Shaken residents called it the most powerful explosion they'd heard in years. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: A Somali man reacts after seeing a body and destroyed buildings. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: The initial explosion destroyed dozens of stalls and a popular hotel in the heart of the city. Minutes after the first blast, a second vehicle bomb went off nearby. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: A large building collapsed into a pile of rubble near the site of the first explosion. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: Somali soldiers patrol what had been a busy intersection. Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: People gather near burnt vehicles a day after the explosions. Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: Somalis help an injured person. Hospitals struggled to cope with the high number of casualties, security and medical sources said. Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: Somali soldiers patrol the area, but there had been no claims of responsibility by Sunday night. Hide Caption 10 of 11