Puerto Rico governor plans to restore 95% of power by December

(CNN) Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló said he plans to restore power to 95% of the island's energy grid by December after Hurricane Maria devastated the infrastructure of the US territory.

The entire system crashed when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico nearly a month ago, leaving more than 3 million American citizens without power.

As of Sunday, 85% of the island still had no electricity. Rosselló set a goal to restore power by December 15.

"This is an aggressive agenda but we cannot be soft of passive in the face of Puerto Rico's challenges," Rosselló said. "We are going to need all hands on deck."

During a news conference Saturday, Rosselló said his goal is to have 30% of the island's power restored by the end of the month. Then, the target would be to restore 50% by November 15 and 80% by December 1.

