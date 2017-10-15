(CNN) Jury deliberations began Sunday afternoon in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the burning death of a Mississippi teenager.

Tellis, 29, did not take the stand in his own defense. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison. He's charged with capital murder because the teen's death occurred during the commission of another crime, third-degree arson, but prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

Firefighters responded to a report of a car fire in December 2014 and found Jessica Chambers, 19, on a rural road not far from her home in Courtland, a town of about 500 people in northwest Mississippi.

Quinton Verdell Tellis

Her car was burning and she had been set on fire with gasoline, according to investigators with the US Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives. She had suffered third-degree burns over 95% of her body.

Eight first responders -- firefighters, deputies and EMTs -- testified they were at the scene when Chambers said, "Eric set me on fire." She didn't give a last name. Chambers died the next day in a Memphis hospital.

Read More