Trump campaign subpoenaed over sexual assault allegations

(CNN) Lawyers for one of the women who have accused Donald Trump of sexual assault subpoenaed his campaign for all documents relating to her, all communications with or about her and "all documents concerning any woman who asserted that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately."

This comes in the case of Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in 2007. The accusations were made in October of last year at a news conference.

Zervos claims Trump kissed her twice on the lips during a lunch meeting in his New York City office and on a separate occasion in Beverly Hills, she alleges he kissed her aggressively and touched her breast.

In a statement at the time, Trump denied these claims.

"To be clear, I never met her at a hotel or greeted her inappropriately a decade ago. That is not who I am as a person, and it is not how I've conducted my life. In fact, Ms. Zervos continued to contact me for help, emailing my office on April 14 of this year asking that I visit her restaurant in California," Trump said.

