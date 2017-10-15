Story highlights The comment follows Bob Corker's suggestion that Trump's comments on foreign policy "castrate" his efforts abroad

(CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he's "fully intact" despite Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker's comments suggesting President Donald Trump's tweets and foreign policy comments "castrate" the secretary's diplomatic efforts.

"I checked," Tillerson told CNN's "State of the Union." "I'm fully intact."

Corker told The Washington Post in an interview last week that Trump's public statements on foreign policy undercut his Secretary of State -- creating "binary" scenarios for the United States on the world stage.

"You cannot publicly castrate your own secretary of state without giving yourself that binary choice," Corker told The Washington Post's Jackson Diehl in a phone interview on Friday. "The tweets -- yes, you raise tension in the region (and) it's very irresponsible."

Corker added that the Trump administration has made some progress on North Korea especially when it comes to working with China, which he credited to Tillerson's diplomatic efforts.

