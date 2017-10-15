Collins: Trump's health care moves hurt 'vulnerable people'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's recent, aggressive actions on health care will make it harder for people to access care, Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins warned on Sunday.

"What the President is doing is affecting the ability of vulnerable people to receive health care right now," Collins said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that could dismantle some of the rules around the Obamacare marketplaces, and the administration announced later the same day it would end subsidies geared toward helping low-income people afford care.

She said she believed the actions Trump took will hurt American citizens.

"These certainly are very disruptive moves that will result in smaller numbers of people being insured, that will make it more difficult for low-income people to afford their out-of-pocket costs and that will destabilize the insurance markets," Collins said.

