Rand Paul after golf with Trump: 'The President never loses, didn't you know?'

(CNN) Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul praised President Donald Trump's moves on taxes and health care after the President beat him in a round of golf Sunday at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

"The President never loses, didn't you know?" Paul told reporters after the game. "The President and his partner beat myself and my partner by three holes. He's a little better golfer than I am, admittedly, but we had a good time."

Paul added that he's excited about the President's plan to cut corporate taxes and praised the White House's recent executive order on health care.

Excited to celebrate @realDonaldTrump's decision this week to allow individuals to buy health insurance across state lines. #AHP pic.twitter.com/q7BWNgvheE — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 15, 2017

"I've been very excited about the President's (tax) plan from the very beginning, when he put out a 15% corporate tax cut," he said. "Now, obviously, trying to say 20%. I just want to make sure we realize we're competing with the rest of the world."

The Kentucky Republican also said the President wants to be "as big and bold as possible" by introducing a lower corporate tax rate.

