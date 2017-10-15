Los Angeles (CNN) Kevin de León announced Sunday morning that he would challenge veteran US Sen. Dianne Feinstein, saying he'll stand for a wing of the party that feels she no longer represents the progressive makeup of the state's Democratic Party and has not aggressively challenged the policies of President Donald Trump.

The bold move by de León, the state senate president pro tempore who is termed out next year, set up an internecine battle within the Democratic Party that some fear could draw attention and resources away from the seven competitive House races that could flip control of the US House of Representatives to the Democrats.

But de León represents the younger generation of California Democrats who have been frustrated by Feinstein's mild criticism of Trump and the lack of opportunity for higher office because of the lengthy tenure of figures like Feinstein, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Jerry Brown and former Sen. Barbara Boxer (who retired and was replaced by Sen. Kamala Harris last year). Feinstein will be 85 at the time of next year's election.

In a video statement released Sunday morning, de León said that in his three years as the state senate leader he had worked to infuse "progressive California values in important policy efforts like immigration, women's rights, quality education, civil rights, job creation and fighting climate change."

"We now stand at the front lines of a historic struggle for the very soul of America, against a President without one," de León, who is 50, said in his video statement, taking aim at Trump. "Every day, his administration wages war on our people and our progress. He disregards our voices. Demonizes our diversity. Attacks our civil rights, our clean air, our health access and our public safety. We can lead the fight against his administration, but only if we jump into the arena together."

