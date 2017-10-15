Trump, McConnell spoke by phone, will meet Monday

(CNN) President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke by phone on Saturday, Don Stewart, McConnell's spokesman, confirmed to CNN.

The two met privately last month before a tax reform meeting, so this is not the first time they have talked since the flap following the President's public criticism of McConnell

Earlier this year, the two had shared an angry phone call that devolved into a screaming match, had temporarily refused to speak to one another -- and Trump had criticized the majority leader on Twitter.

Separately, a GOP congressional source confirmed to CNN that Trump and McConnell are scheduled to meet Monday at the White House to discuss tax reform and other fall GOP agenda items, including the Iran nuclear deal.

Last week, CNN's Kaitlan Collins confirmed the two were scheduled to meet at the White House this week.