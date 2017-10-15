Trump campaign legal bills topped $1M in three months

Story highlights Previous reports have shown the Trump campaign and the RNC were expending campaign dollars on legal fees related to the Russia investigations

The reelection effort paid significant sums on the legal firm for the lawyer representing Donald Trump Jr.

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's reelection campaign spent more than $1 million on legal consulting from July through September, a finance report posted Sunday showed.

Most of the reelection effort's legal spending went to the law firm Jones Day and the offices of lawyer Alan Futerfas, with tens of thousands directed to a handful of other offices, including more than $25,000 to the Trump Corporation.

CNN previously reported the Republican National Committee spent more than $230,000 in August to cover legal fees for Trump, including more than $130,000 to his personal attorney Jay Sekulow.

report submitted to the Federal Elections Commission earlier this year showed the Trump campaign paid $50,000 to Futerfas' firm shortly after Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner amended his security clearance form to reflect a previously undisclosed meeting between top Trump campaign figures and several others, including Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya.

The FEC report Sunday showed the campaign paid nearly $240,000 to Futerfas' firm in July and August.

