The week in politics
Updated 1:07 PM ET, Sun October 15, 2017
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from October 8 to October 14.
Senator Rand Paul gives President Donald Trump a thumbs up after Trump signed an Executive Order to make it easier for Americans to buy bare-bone health insurance plans and circumvent Obamacare rules at the White House.
White House chief of staff John Kelly speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House. Kelly made a rare appearance before reporters and rejected reports that he would soon be departing the White House. "I don't think I'm being fired today and I am not so frustrated in this job that I'm thinking of leaving," Kelly said in a light-hearted moment with reporters.
Vice President Mike Pence stands during the National Anthem before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers. He left the game after some players knelt during the National Anthem and tweeted, "I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem." This left some people to question how much his trip to Indianapolis, only to abruptly leave the game, cost taxpayers.
President Donald Trump officially announced his nomination of Kirstjen Nielsen, John Kelly's former principal deputy chief of staff, to be the new nominee for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the East Room of the White House. Trump spoke highly of Nielsen and her "sterling reputation as a dedicated leader whose number one priority was the security of our citizens, not politics or ideology."
Linda and Patrick Boyle, parents of Joshua Boyle, speak with the media outside their home in Smiths Falls, Ontario after their son, Canadian Joshua Boyle, his American wife Caitlan Coleman, and their three young children were released by Pakistani security forces after years held captive by a Taliban affiliated group.
Army personnel unload helicopters carrying relief supplies in Cidra, Puerto Rico. President Donald Trump suggested that there were limits to how long he would keep troops and FEMA workers on the island. He tweeted, "We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!"
House Speaker Paul Ryan holds up a copy of a proposed "simple tax" postcard while speaking at the Heritage Foundation in Washington. Republicans in the House can only afford to lose about 22 votes on tax reform.
President Trump awaits the arrival of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the White House. Trump and Trudeau spoke briefly with reporters before their formal meeting in the Oval Office. When speaking about NAFTA, Trump said the US and Canada will look out for their best interests and help each other when they can.
Pro-Trump supporters try to interrupt Sen. Kamala Harris during her speech at a Dream Act (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) rally in the student center at the University of California Irvine.
Trump speaks during a meeting with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office at the White House. Trump said he had confidence in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and that he did not think he undercut his secretary of state with his IQ comment.
President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to honor the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The ceremony happened amid Trump's public feud with the NBA and NFL.