(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from October 8 to October 14.

Linda and Patrick Boyle, parents of Joshua Boyle, speak with the media outside their home in Smiths Falls, Ontario after their son, Canadian Joshua Boyle, his American wife Caitlan Coleman, and their three young children were released by Pakistani security forces after years held captive by a Taliban affiliated group.

Army personnel unload helicopters carrying relief supplies in Cidra, Puerto Rico. President Donald Trump suggested that there were limits to how long he would keep troops and FEMA workers on the island. He tweeted, "We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!"

House Speaker Paul Ryan holds up a copy of a proposed "simple tax" postcard while speaking at the Heritage Foundation in Washington. Republicans in the House can only afford to lose about 22 votes on tax reform.

President Trump awaits the arrival of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the White House. Trump and Trudeau spoke briefly with reporters before their formal meeting in the Oval Office. When speaking about NAFTA, Trump said the US and Canada will look out for their best interests and help each other when they can.

Pro-Trump supporters try to interrupt Sen. Kamala Harris during her speech at a Dream Act (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) rally in the student center at the University of California Irvine.

Trump speaks during a meeting with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office at the White House. Trump said he had confidence in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and that he did not think he undercut his secretary of state with his IQ comment.

