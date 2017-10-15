'SNL': Merry Christmas, here's your next culture war

Story highlights Dean Obeidallah: 'SNL' predicted what we can expect from Trump this holiday season -- a war against "Happy Holidays"

Saying "Merry Christmas" plays well with his conservative base and distracts them from his lack of legislative accomplishments

(CNN) "Saturday Night Live" typically satirizes the political events of the previous week. But this weekend, "SNL" took a shot at forecasting what Trump's next culture war will be: Demanding every store employee say "Merry Christmas" this holiday season.

And if Trump's record is any indication, "SNL" is probably spot on.

"SNL" made this prediction in a cold open featuring Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and "SNL" cast member Beck Bennett as Mike Pence. Early in this sketch, Baldwin is speaking on the phone with "Pence," who is attending an NBA basketball game. Baldwin asks if any NBA player is kneeling during the national anthem? When "Pence" tells him one player just kneeled, Baldwin bellows: "Get out of there, Mike!"

Later we see "Pence" at a Starbucks on the phone with Baldwin, who asks, "Do the cups say 'Merry Christmas' or 'Happy Holidays'?" "Pence" explains that it's still too early in the year for Christmas cups -- and that instead the cups read, "'Pumpkin Spice is back'" To which Baldwin replies, "Get out of there, Mike!"

In this sketch, "SNL" makes it clear what we can expect from Trump this holiday season: a war on "Happy holidays." In fact, Trump insinuated as much on Friday when he spoke at the Values Voter Summit, a right-wing event sponsored by the Family Research Council -- an organization committed to upholding "traditional" family values.

