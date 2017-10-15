Tensions escalate as Iraqi forces near the city of Kirkuk

Story highlights Shiite militias have joined Iraqi army forces in the Kirkuk operation

Kurdish fighters are under orders not to initiate any action

(CNN) Iraqi forces are advancing on the Kurdish-controlled city of Kirkuk, with Iraq's Prime Minister calling on residents in the oil-rich city to cooperate with its security forces.

By early Monday, Iraqi troops claimed to have taken control of several areas including the North Gas Company and the Kirkuk power station, according to a statement from the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

The Kurdistan Regional Security Council (KRCG) issued its own statement saying Iraqi forces and Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces advanced from Taza Khormatu in Kirkuk, just over 20 kilometers (12 miles) southwest of the city.

The council said Peshmerga forces were attacked using "US military equipment, including Abrams tanks and Humvees." It added the Peshmerga had destroyed a number of those Humvees.

The US-led coalition against ISIS (Operation Inherent Resolve) says it's closely monitoring the situation and is urging all sides to "avoid escalatory actions." Earlier, the Pentagon echoed this stance.