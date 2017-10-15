Tensions escalate as Iraqi forces near the city of Kirkuk

(CNN) Iraqi forces are approaching the Kurdish-controlled city of Kirkuk, with Iraq's Prime Minister calling on residents in the oil-rich city to cooperate with its security forces.

He said: "Our armed forces cannot and will not attack our citizens, whether Arab or Kurd. The fake news being spread has a deplorable agenda behind it."

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command warned armed groups in Kirkuk against firing at Iraqi forces, Iraqi state TV reported.

According to a spokesman for Masoud Barzani, the president of the Kurdish Regional Government, the Kurdish fighters known as the Peshmerga are ordered not to "initiate any war, but if any advancing militia starts shooting, then Peshmerga are given a green light to use every power to stand against them.

Units of Iraqi forces have moved from the villages of al-Basheer and Taza and are approaching the city of Kirkuk, but no forces have entered the city so far, said Mahmoud Haji Mahmoud, commander of the Peshmerga forces in western Kirkuk.

Peshmerga fighter looks at a billboard of Kurdish Regional President Masoud Barzani

He said advancing Iraqi troops are within one kilometer (0.62 miles) of the perimeter of the city and are setting up berms to use bulldozers near Peshmerga positions. CNN reports that Iraqi forces are under orders to advance towards the south and west of the city's perimeter, secure entrances and take over a number of vital facilities located in that section.

The Iraqi forces consist of members of Shiite miliitias operating under the Popular Mobilization Units, along with Iraqi army forces.

The Kurdish regional security council tweeted on Sunday that Iraqi forces and the PMU were intending to take over a military base and major oil fields. The province has one of the biggest oil fields in the country, more than 6% of the world's oil comes from the Kirkuk region.

After the fall of Saddam, Kurds began returning to Kirkuk, repopulating the city and its surrounding areas in the event of an eventual referendum on whether the city should be part of a future Kurdistan or remain in Iraq.